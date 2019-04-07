Three songs you must have on your playlist on repeat

sunday-mid-day

Cool by Jonas Brothers: Ok, this one is better than that sucky Sucker. With this pop ditty, the Jonas Brothers will live to see another day

1 When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? by Billie Eilish: I have fallen in love with Billie. This album is a must hear — alternative/indie and popish in equal measure. My favourite is Wish You Were Gay, because don't we all wish someone we like is gay, just so nobody else gets them. Oh Billie, you got it right.

2 Do Not Disturb by Mahalia: This is the song you will have on repeat as it's got the pop formula just right. It will get you dancing as you (try and) forget that f*** boy/girl.

3 Cool by Jonas Brothers: Ok, this one is better than that sucky Sucker. With this pop ditty, the Jonas Brothers will live to see another day.

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates