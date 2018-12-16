Three songs you should have on your playlist right now!

sunday-mid-day

Check it out

1 Aankh Marey from Simmba: You have to have loved the 90s Aankh Marey featuring Arshad Warsi, and this one is just as fun. It's catchy, full-on masala and rocking, and in time for New Year's. This one will drive away your blues right away.

2 Busy Tone by Mae Muller: Oh, this is an emotional one, a song that has "don't call me, I'll call you" vibes. Muller sings, "How many times do I have to tell this guy, stop calling me", and I am like, I feel you girl.

3 Say Something by Jay Sean: I have always loved Sean's sensual vocals and groovy R&B beats. And his new single is no different. This will be the one you play on repeat as you get cozy with bae.

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates