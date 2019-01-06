Three Songs You Should Have On Your Playlist Right Now!

Jan 06, 2019, 09:42 IST | Aastha Atray Banan

His poppy single will get stuck in your head, and the lyrics are just yum. Sample this: "I hate that I don't know you like I used to". Love!

Three Songs You Should Have On Your Playlist Right Now!
Leland

1 Middle of a Heartbreak by Leland: Having written for popular musicians such as Troye Sivan and Selena Gomez, Leland knows what makes a hit. His poppy single will get stuck in your head, and the lyrics are just yum. Sample this: "I hate that I don't know you like I used to". Love!

The Doorbeen

2 Lamberghini by The Doorbeen: We can't deny it, we love Punjabi pop. And this one has a hook that will make you want to play it again and again. Who cares about its cheesy title, when it's just so damn good!

Shoffy

3 Cool Again by Shoffy: You know that feeling after a break-up, or just an awkward moment, and know it will take time for you to be "cool" again with that person? Well, this song is about that. Sing along now: "I know I said that we'll be fine, but that was then, I guess I lied".

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

Tags

sunday mid-day

DISCLAIMER: mid-day and its affiliates shall have no liability for any views, thoughts and comments expressed on this article.

Christmas 2018: Rum and Raisin Cake Recipe

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK