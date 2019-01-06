Three Songs You Should Have On Your Playlist Right Now!

sunday-mid-day

1 Middle of a Heartbreak by Leland: Having written for popular musicians such as Troye Sivan and Selena Gomez, Leland knows what makes a hit. His poppy single will get stuck in your head, and the lyrics are just yum. Sample this: "I hate that I don't know you like I used to". Love!

2 Lamberghini by The Doorbeen: We can't deny it, we love Punjabi pop. And this one has a hook that will make you want to play it again and again. Who cares about its cheesy title, when it's just so damn good!

3 Cool Again by Shoffy: You know that feeling after a break-up, or just an awkward moment, and know it will take time for you to be "cool" again with that person? Well, this song is about that. Sing along now: "I know I said that we'll be fine, but that was then, I guess I lied".

