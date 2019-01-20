Three songs you should have on your playlist right now!

sunday-mid-day

Now I wish we never met, 'Cause you're too hard to forget". Sigh! Don't we all feel that at some time of our lives. It's stuck-in-your-head worthy, this one

1 Lie to Me by 5 Seconds of Summer (Featuring Julia Michaels): Now I wish we never met, 'Cause you're too hard to forget". Sigh! Don't we all feel that at some time of our lives. It's stuck-in-your-head worthy, this one.

2 You're Somebody Else by Flora Cash: This soulful, sad, and yet sweet song is about accepting that people change. At least towards you. "Ah, you look like yourself, but you're somebody else". Sob.

3 Feeling of Falling by Cheat Codes & Kim Petras: Ok, if you are done crying, and want to say 'I hate Love', then this song is for you. It's literally a pop, dance song about hating the feeling of falling in love.

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates