Three songs you should have on your playlist right now!

Jan 20, 2019, 09:10 IST | Aastha Atray Banan

Now I wish we never met, 'Cause you're too hard to forget". Sigh! Don't we all feel that at some time of our lives. It's stuck-in-your-head worthy, this one

1 Lie to Me by 5 Seconds of Summer (Featuring Julia Michaels): Now I wish we never met, 'Cause you're too hard to forget". Sigh! Don't we all feel that at some time of our lives. It's stuck-in-your-head worthy, this one.

Flora Cash

2 You're Somebody Else by Flora Cash: This soulful, sad, and yet sweet song is about accepting that people change. At least towards you. "Ah, you look like yourself, but you're somebody else". Sob.

Cheat Codes & Kim Petras

3 Feeling of Falling by Cheat Codes & Kim Petras: Ok, if you are done crying, and want to say 'I hate Love', then this song is for you. It's literally a pop, dance song about hating the feeling of falling in love.

