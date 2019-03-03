Three songs you should have on your playlist right now!

Updated: Mar 03, 2019

These songs should be 'On Repeat' on your playlist this weekend!

1 Lost in LA by Why Don't We: This band is killing it. I love this song, as it has such a happy, infectious energy that will have you jumping along. And, with its LA musical aesthetic, much like my other favourite band Lany, it is to die for. Play.

H-Song

2 Sweater by Spencer Sutherland: You know the feeling when you see your ex wearing the sweater you bought them. And you say, and he sings, "That's my sweater, Why the f*** you got it on". Classic.

3 Conversation by MakeYouKnowLove: It's a good song to build a vibe, if you know what I mean. Get your bae on the couch and go with the flow.

