Three Songs you should have on your playlist right now!

1. Sunflower by Post Malone and Swae Lee: I have loved Post Malone since his song, Better Off. His I-am-better-without-you lyrics get our thumbs up. As he sings "Then you're left in the dust, unless I stuck by you", we sing along.

2. Undecided by Chris Brown: I loved this as it samples the 90s hit I Love Your Smile by Shanice. Other than that, it's good ol' R&B which will have you grooving and moving.

3. So Close by NOTD: The song is about that feeling when you know you got so close to making a life with someone, but something kept getting in the way. So close, yet so far kind of bittersweet emotion. "Yeah, we got so close, so close to love; But you had to go and mess it up". Bang on!

