Three special police officers arrested for carrying 75 gram heroin

On Tuesday, the Jammu and Kashmir police arrested three special police officers on the outskirts of Jammu city for allegedly possessing 75 grams of heroin. The three accused, identified as Sunny, Khurshid Ahmad, and Javed Ahmad Mir were arrested at the Brigade road near Miran Sahib on Monday evening when the trio were travelling in a private car.

The police recovered twenty-two gram of heroin from Sunny, 26 gram from Kalu and 27 gram from Mir. The accused have been booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act. The investigation is underway.

In a similar incident, a 22-year-old man was arrested with 500 grams of heroin, worth more than Rs 75 lakhs in the international market, the police said. The accused, who was identified as Hussain is a resident of Taimur Nagar and was nabbed from a Dharmshala near the Safdarjung hospital gate on June 20.

"During interrogation, the accused disclosed that he has been peddling drugs for about two years and was arrested last year for selling heroin," said AK Singla, Additional Commissioner of Police (Crime). He came out of jail in October 2018 and started peddling drugs again, the officer said.

Hussain also worked in a placement agency at Safdarjung Enclave as an office boy and managed to hide his real identity, police said.

In another incident, a policeman has been arrested after 750 grams of heroin were recovered from his possession in the Kupwara district of Jammu and Kashmir, the officials said. The policeman, identified as Mushtaq Ahmad Peer, who works in the Armed Police, was arrested at a motor vehicle checkpoint in the Handwara area of Kupwara district, a police spokesman said.

The spokesman said officers at the checkpoint seized the heroin concealed in a polythene bag from Peer's possession. A car has also been seized. Police have registered a case and started an investigation into the matter, he added.

