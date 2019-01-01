Three stabbed at Manchester railway station

crime

The victims' injuries were serious but not life-threatening, the police added

Representational Image

A police officer and two others have been stabbed by a man wielding a knife at Victoria Railway Station in Manchester in Britain on New Year's Eve.

The incident took place on a train platform on Monday night, Xinhua news agency reported on Tuesday.

One police officer was stabbed in the shoulder. A man and a woman in their 50s sustained injuries to the gut and stomach respectively, and were taken to a hospital, British Transport Police said.

The victims' injuries were serious but not life-threatening, the police added.

The culprit was arrested at the scene following the attack.

Police are probing the incident and security has been boosted in the city.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get the latest updates