Three stabbed at Manchester railway station

Jan 01, 2019, 14:10 IST | IANS

The victims' injuries were serious but not life-threatening, the police added

A police officer and two others have been stabbed by a man wielding a knife at Victoria Railway Station in Manchester in Britain on New Year's Eve.

The incident took place on a train platform on Monday night, Xinhua news agency reported on Tuesday.

One police officer was stabbed in the shoulder. A man and a woman in their 50s sustained injuries to the gut and stomach respectively, and were taken to a hospital, British Transport Police said.

The culprit was arrested at the scene following the attack.

Police are probing the incident and security has been boosted in the city.

