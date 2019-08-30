Three students hurt as truck rams into school bus in Thane

mumbai

The truck driver has been booked under Section 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) of the IPC and 184 of the Motor Vehicles Act. The school authorities were unavailable for comment

Three students sustained head and ear injuries when a speeding truck rammed into their school bus near Brahmand Signal on Ghodbunder Road on Thursday morning. The Chitalsar police have arrested the driver and shifted the injured children to a nearby hospital.

The injured students have been identified as Arjun, Arijit and Shreya — all in the age group of 8 to 10 years. They were discharged in the evening. The bus was carrying 31 students of Universal High School, Thane, when the accident happened. The truck also hit a tempo and two Hyundai i10 cars.

The Regional Disaster Management Cell (RDMC) officials and traffic cops were rushed to clear the site after the accident caused a traffic jam on Ghodbunder Road. "As four vehicles were damaged in the accident, we had to first tow away the vehicles before releasing traffic. There was heavy vehicular movement due to rush hour," said an RDMC officer.

"The incident happened when the bus was taking a right turn at Brahmand signal. The school was immediately informed and other students were sent to school immediately. By afternoon, all vehicles were towed away and traffic on Ghodbunder road was restored," said Dutta Dhole, senior police inspector, traffic.

