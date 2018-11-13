Three suspended for bungling of funds in Punjab

national

The minister said Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh has given clear instructions regarding zero tolerance towards corruption

The local government department of Punjab Monday suspended president of Nabha Municipal Council (NMC), its executive officer and a clerk for alleged bungling of funds meant for 'Housing for All' and 'Swachh Bharat' schemes.

The suspended persons are Rajnish Kumar, president of NMC, Sukhdeep Singh Kamboj, EO of NMC, and clerk Harjinderpal, said State Local Government Minister Navjot Singh Sidhu in an official statement here. Sidhu claimed wrong payments with malafide intentions were made to the contractors. Taking serious note of the matter, Sidhu said the principal secretary of the department had summoned the three officials to present their case.

The officials were suspended after they presented their account of the matter, the statement said. The contractor has been ordered by the department to return the amount within 10 days. The minister said Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh has given clear instructions regarding zero tolerance towards corruption.

