Three teams formed to nab engineer who killed wife, kids in Ghaziabad

Ghaziabad: Three police teams have been constituted to nab the unemployed software engineer who allegedly killed his wife and three children, police said on Tuesday.

On the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday, Sumit Kumar served sedative-laced drinks to his wife Anshu Bala (32), son Prathimesh (5), daughter Akriti and son Arav (twins aged 4 years) and then slit their throats, Superintendent of Police (city) Shlok Kumar said.

After killing them, he left the house at around 3 am and is untraceable since then, he said. Sumit Kumar was a drug addict and was under severe financial crisis. He was working with UST Global at Bengaluru but had to resign after the company upgraded its software and he was unable to work with it, the SP said. He said medical store owner Mukesh, who was arrested Monday, has denied selling potassium cyanide to Sumit Kumar.

The bodies were found 22 hours after the incident, following a message from Kumar in his family WhatsApp group in which he admitted to the killings, the official said. Kumar, a native of Jamshedpur in Jharkhand, had married Anshu Bala in 2011.

He lost his job in December last year, since then he was depressed and in debt, Shlok Kumar said. Sumit Kumar had further said in the video that he will commit suicide, for which he had purchased poison. However, the SP said, the video appears misleading.

