Three terrorists gunned down in Shopian, arms seized

Shopian: Three terrorists were eliminated in the encounter that broke out between terrorists and security forces in Keller area earlier on Thursday, officials said. Weapons were also recovered from the encounter site. The identities of the deceased are yet to be ascertained.

The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Army and state police had launched a joint operation to nab or eliminate the terrorists. A search operation is currently underway in the area. Further details are awaited.

