Three thiefs arrested for robbery in Delhi

The arrested have been identified as Mohammad Aashik (19) and Sonu (18). They are residents of Ghaziabad, they said

Representational Image

New Delhi: Two men were arrested and a juvenile was apprehended for allegedly robbing people in Northeast Delhi, police said Saturday.

On May 7, a man lodged a complaint about in which he said he boarded an auto-rickshaw from Khajoori Chowk and when it reached near a CRPF camp, three persons sitting in vehicle robbed him of his mobile phone, a senior police officer said.

During investigation, police got a tip-off on Friday and arrested the accused near Khajuri Khas Pusta, police said, adding that a mobile phone and an auto-rickshaw were seized.

In another similar case, A three-member gang was busted by the Sahar police which included a taxi driver for robbing over Rs 2,000 from a 35-year-old bank executive who had hired the cab from outside the international airport on May 25 night. The victim stated, one gang member, standing outside the airport car parking bay stopped the car pretending to be a passenger. He robbed the bank executive as the cab reached Sahar village road.

According to the senior inspector of Sahar police Shashikant Mane, "Soon after the victim got into the cab, one of the accused, Mohammed Khan, too, boarded the cab. Midway, he threatened the victim and driver and fled with the money. The driver pretended to be innocent and took the cab to MIDC police station on the victim’s instructions. They then took the cab driver and victim to Sahar police where the case was solved."

The senior inspector also stated while one gang member lured passengers at the terminal arrival point with cheap fares, the second was the cab driver and the third posed as a passenger and executed the robbery. "The taxi driver, Mohammed Ali (45), initially pretended to be innocent and even accompanied the victim to the police station. However, on interrogation, he broke down and confessed how the gang lured fliers with cheap fares and, later, robbed them," added a police officer.

(With inputs from PTI)

