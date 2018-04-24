Three things to do in Mumbai on April 24

If sipping on a glass of beer is your idea of post-work relaxation, how about getting your hands pampered while you are at it?

Laugh out loud

Why wait for the weekend when you can get your share of belly laughs that will last you through the week? Attend 911 comedy, a show featuring Biswa Kalyan Rath and Sonali Thakker among other comedians, who get 11 minutes each to crack you up.

Time: 8.30 pm

At: The Integral Space, 14 Janata Estate, SBâÂÂÂÂMarg, Lower Parel.

Log on to: insider.in

Entry: Rs 350

Pamper your nails

If sipping on a glass of beer is your idea of post-work relaxation, how about getting your hands pampered while you are at it? A Bandra bar is offering nail spa packages for its ladies' night tonight.

Time: 7 pm to 10 pm

At: Kaitlyn's Beer Garden, 201-202, Khan House, Hill Road, Bandra West

Call: 33956191

Get a free check-up

Attend the ongoing Rotary Festival, where apart from participating in adventure activities and fun games, you can also get a free health examination that includes testing blood sugar and blood pressure, ECG, bone density test and pulmonary function test.

Till: April 30, 6 pm to 9 pm

At: Rotary Garden, MIDC, Dombivli East

