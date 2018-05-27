Three things to do in Mumbai on May 27

Today seems to be the day for Mumbaikars to go out there are paint. You can pick by subject or location

Andheri West

Roses in oil

Oil Painting is considered the master medium for painting for centuries and was the medium of choice for masters such as Leonardo Da Vinci. Today, you will learn the techniques of getting that rose just right.

When: 11 AM

Where: Doolally Taproom, Near Fun Republic Mall, Andheri West

Entry: Rs 2,150

Call: 7400171674

Beach Candy

Van Gogh's Starry Night

Mesmerised by this 1889 classic? Artist Snehal Patil will help you make your own version that you can proudly hang up in your own room.

When: 4 PM

Where: The Bombay Bronx,

Cumballa Hill

Entry: Rs 1850

Powai

An autumn morning

Wonder what that is considering Mumbai's heat? Artist Chrisann Rodr-igues will help you imagine it on canvas.

When: 3 PM

Where: Neel Indian Kitchen and Bar, Powai

Entry: Rs 1750

Call: 49455555

