Three things to do in Mumbai on May 27
Today seems to be the day for Mumbaikars to go out there are paint. You can pick by subject or location
Andheri West
Roses in oil
Oil Painting is considered the master medium for painting for centuries and was the medium of choice for masters such as Leonardo Da Vinci. Today, you will learn the techniques of getting that rose just right.
When: 11 AM
Where: Doolally Taproom, Near Fun Republic Mall, Andheri West
Entry: Rs 2,150
Call: 7400171674
Beach Candy
Van Gogh's Starry Night
Mesmerised by this 1889 classic? Artist Snehal Patil will help you make your own version that you can proudly hang up in your own room.
When: 4 PM
Where: The Bombay Bronx,
Cumballa Hill
Entry: Rs 1850
Powai
An autumn morning
Wonder what that is considering Mumbai's heat? Artist Chrisann Rodr-igues will help you imagine it on canvas.
When: 3 PM
Where: Neel Indian Kitchen and Bar, Powai
Entry: Rs 1750
Call: 49455555
