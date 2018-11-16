Three tiger cubs mown down by train in Chandrapur

national

The cubs, around six months old, were apparently hit by Balharshah-Gondia train near Junona village between Chandrapur and Nagbhid stations around 7.30 am

Representational picture

Three tiger cubs were found killed after being hit by a train in Maharashtra's Chandrapur district Thursday, officials said. While two cubs were found dead by railway tracks in the morning, the carcass of another cub was found later.

The cubs, around six months old, were apparently hit by Balharshah-Gondia train near Junona village between Chandrapur and Nagbhid stations around 7.30 am, said Rishikesh Ranjan, general manager of the state-run Forest Development Corporation of Maharashtra.

Chief Conservator of Forests S V Ramarao said while two cubs were found dead in the morning, another dead tiger cub was found half a kilometre away in the evening. Pug marks of a tigress, which could be the cub's mother, were found in the vicinity, he said.

