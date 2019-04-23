Three TMC workers injured after bomb hurled at them in Murshidabad

national

At least three Trinamool Congress (TMC) workers Tujam Ansari, Masadul Islam, and Mallick Mondal were injured after some unknown people hurled a crude bomb at them in Domkal Municipality ward number seven, said police on Tuesday.

"Among the injured one person is a husband of Domkal's councillor. The injured have been admitted to Murshidabad Medical college hospital," police further said.

In West Bengal, voting for the third phase of the Lok Sabha elections is underway in Murshidabad along with Balurghat, Maldaha Uttar, Maldaha Dakshin, Jangipur constituencies.

The TMC has fielded Abu Taher Khan as its candidate from Murshidabad against BJP's Humayun Kabir.

