Three to tango

Some films make you cry inconsolably while watching them, if you're of that disposition. If you are, Come As You Are will make you shed buckets. The story is about three physically disabled people in the US, not "handicapped". One is blind. The other can't walk. And the third can't use either his hands or legs. He's the most sexually deprived of the trio. So, he hatches a plot. He convinces the other two to go on a road trip, where the end game is to lose their virginity at a brothel that caters specifically to people with physical disabilities. Their hired-cab driver is a woman. They didn't expect that. Nor did they expect that their parents would come after them. What happens next? A tearjerker of an ending that makes us question our understanding of empathy. Watch it to know where you stand.

