Three treks near Mumbai to sign up for this weekend

Witness breathtaking views from Kalsubai, the highest peak in Maharashtra

Reach heights

Monsoon is here and so is the trekking season. Witness breathtaking views from Kalsubai, the highest peak in Maharashtra. The package includes breakfast and lunch, while an expert will guide you through the hike. The difficulty level for this trek, organised by Huntfor Spot, is medium.

On: June 16, 10.30 pm to June 17, 11 pm

Meeting point: Thane West railway station.

Log on to: townscript.com

Cost: Rs 1,000

A night to remember

Slip into your trekking boots and brace for an adventurous night at Thoptewadi, Sinhagad, organised by Gadvede Trekkers. The trail spans a distance of 18 km.

On: June 16, 7 pm to June 17, 8 am

Meeting point: Katraj bus depot, Pune.

Log on to: townscript.com

Call: 9689313470

Cost: Rs 400

Into the wild

Enjoy the bliss of monsoon with a hike to Shilonda trail in Sanjay Gandhi National Park, where wildlife expert Nikit Surve will share insights on the flora and fauna of the park. Take a dip in the river, or just sit back and relax.

On: June 16, 7.45 am to 11 am

At: Sanjay Gandhi National Park, Borivali East.

Log on to: eventshigh.com

Cost: Rs 699

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates