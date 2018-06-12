Three treks near Mumbai to sign up for this weekend
Witness breathtaking views from Kalsubai, the highest peak in Maharashtra
Reach heights
Monsoon is here and so is the trekking season. Witness breathtaking views from Kalsubai, the highest peak in Maharashtra. The package includes breakfast and lunch, while an expert will guide you through the hike. The difficulty level for this trek, organised by Huntfor Spot, is medium.
On: June 16, 10.30 pm to June 17, 11 pm
Meeting point: Thane West railway station.
Log on to: townscript.com
Cost: Rs 1,000
A night to remember
Slip into your trekking boots and brace for an adventurous night at Thoptewadi, Sinhagad, organised by Gadvede Trekkers. The trail spans a distance of 18 km.
On: June 16, 7 pm to June 17, 8 am
Meeting point: Katraj bus depot, Pune.
Log on to: townscript.com
Call: 9689313470
Cost: Rs 400
Into the wild
Enjoy the bliss of monsoon with a hike to Shilonda trail in Sanjay Gandhi National Park, where wildlife expert Nikit Surve will share insights on the flora and fauna of the park. Take a dip in the river, or just sit back and relax.
On: June 16, 7.45 am to 11 am
At: Sanjay Gandhi National Park, Borivali East.
Log on to: eventshigh.com
Cost: Rs 699
