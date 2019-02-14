Three Udaipur students arrested for forcing juniors to drink alcohol, strip naked while ragging

national

The victims alleged that the accused forced them to drink liquor, strip and sit naked for hours in the position of a cock.

Three nursing college students of Udaipur have been arrested for forcing their juniors to drink alcohol and strip while ragging. According to the police, the ragging continued for five hours.

While one of the accused is absconding, the police have identified them as Giriraj Changani, 21, Mohit Kumawat, 20, and Udit Kumar Garg, 20.

The accused have been suspended for six months from the college which is associated with the government-run Ravindra Nath Tagore Medical College. Additionally, a fine of Rs 25,000 has been levied on them.

The incident took place on Monday and the victims registered a complaint against the second and third-year students on Wednesday. The case was registered at Bhupalpura Police Station.

Hindustan Times quoted the Investigation officer Arjun Singh saying, "Three second-year students have been arrested in the case while a third-year student is on the run."

He added, "One of the victims, a first-year student, informed us that he was sitting along with three of his batchmates at one of the places in Bhupalpura area. Around 6.30pm on Wednesday, one of the seniors came there and asked him to come to a second-year student’s rented house in the same area."

Singh also said that the students were let off at 12 in the night. “There were liquor bottles in the room. The first year students were forcefully made to drink liquor. This torture went on for five hours after which the students were let off at 12 midnight."

The accused have been booked under section 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 327 (an illegal act), 342 (wrongful confinement) 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of Indian Penal Code.

