Search

Three ways to enjoy the outdoors

Updated: Jan 16, 2020, 09:31 IST | The Guide Team | Mumbai

Let your kids celebrate the festival of kite-flying at a kids event, that celebrates hand-crafted kites

Kite flying gets fancy

Kids: Let your kids celebrate the festival of kite-flying at a kids event, that celebrates hand-crafted kites.

On January 18, 5 pm to 8 pm at Bodhi Vidyalaya, Devidayal Road, Mulund West.
Log on to allevents.in
Free

A glamourous adventure in the sky

A glamourous adventure in the sky

Unwind: If you’re looking for a luxury getaway this Makar Sankranti, then glamping — glamorous camping — trip might just be what you need. At this campsite in Karjat, you can engage in team-building games with fellow campers, go kayaking and kite-flying and take a dip in the river nearby. There’s a mini library, too. What better than to read a book on a hammock?

On January 18, 4 pm to January 19, 10 am
At Moonstone Hammock, Shelu, Karjat.
Log on to insider.in
Cost Rs 3129 onwards

High aspirations

High aspirations

Community: Meet women entrepreneurs and network with them at a kite-flying exercise.
On January 18, 3 pm to 7.30 pm
At Sane Guruji Vidyalaya, Sane Guruji Vidyalaya, West.
Call 9820295315
Cost Rs 100

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.com

Subscribe
NEXT STORY
This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK
TRENDING STORY
Man convicted for 'feeling up' actor; court slams 'sleeping' excuse

Man convicted for 'feeling up' actor; court slams 'sleeping' excuse