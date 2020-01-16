Three ways to enjoy the outdoors

Kite flying gets fancy

Kids: Let your kids celebrate the festival of kite-flying at a kids event, that celebrates hand-crafted kites.

On January 18, 5 pm to 8 pm at Bodhi Vidyalaya, Devidayal Road, Mulund West.

Free

A glamourous adventure in the sky

Unwind: If you’re looking for a luxury getaway this Makar Sankranti, then glamping — glamorous camping — trip might just be what you need. At this campsite in Karjat, you can engage in team-building games with fellow campers, go kayaking and kite-flying and take a dip in the river nearby. There’s a mini library, too. What better than to read a book on a hammock?

On January 18, 4 pm to January 19, 10 am

At Moonstone Hammock, Shelu, Karjat.

Cost Rs 3129 onwards

High aspirations

Community: Meet women entrepreneurs and network with them at a kite-flying exercise.

On January 18, 3 pm to 7.30 pm

At Sane Guruji Vidyalaya, Sane Guruji Vidyalaya, West.

Call 9820295315

Cost Rs 100

