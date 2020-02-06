Three ways to spot flamingos

Flying colours

Nearly 200 species of birds have been sighted in the wetlands of Bhandup East. Apart from flamingos, these include greater spotted eagles, ospreys, pied avocets, western reef herons and common greenshanks. Join a tour that takes you on a boat ride, from where you can spot the winged creatures.

On February 9, 8 am

Meeting point Nahur Railway Station East

Call 7738073691

Cost Rs 800

Water world

There are six recognised flamingo species across the world, and India is home to two of them — greater and lesser flamingos. Both can be spotted at Thane Creek in the period between November and May. Take a boat ride where an expert will discuss how the place came to be a marine sanctuary.

On February 8, 11.30 am

Meeting point Bhandup Pumping Station Bus Stop, near Bhandup-Airoli Toll Naka.

Call 7738073691

Cost Rs 800

A night out

Make a trip to Sewri, another popular place for spotting flamingos. A guide will help you spot the different flora and fauna in the area of mudflats that provide a safe habitat for the tall birds. They fly in from their breeding areas in the Rann of Kutch in Gujarat around this time every year.

On February 9, 10 am

Meeting point Sewri railway station, Gandhi Nagar, Sewri.

Call 9075765767

Cost Rs 350

