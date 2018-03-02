Three workers die, two injured in Tamil Nadu wall collapse

Mar 02, 2018, 19:29 IST | PTI

Three construction workers, including a woman, were crushed to death today when a wall of an old building under demolition fell on them in this district, police said

Representational Pic
Representational Pic

Three construction workers, including a woman, were crushed to death today when a wall of an old building under demolition fell on them in this district, police said.

Two others who were trapped under the debris were rescued and had been admitted to hospital with injuries, they said. The workers were demolishing the structure at Tiruvoodal village when the mishap occurred. Preliminary investigation showed that adequate precautionary measures had not been taken before starting the demolition work, police said. Further investigations are on.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

Trending Video

Tags

national news
Go to top