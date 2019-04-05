Three workers killed in boiler blast at steel plant

national

Three of them succumbed to injuries at a government hospital while the condition of five others was stated to be serious, police said. The reason for the blast was under investigation, they said

Representational image

Kancheepuram: Three workers were killed when a boiler exploded at a steel plant, police said on Friday. The boiler exploded midnight on Thursday at the plant in Kaliyaanpoondi, about 30 km from here, injuring eight workers,

police added.

Three of them succumbed to injuries at a government hospital while the condition of five others was stated to be

serious, police said. The reason for the blast was under investigation, they said.

In another incident, four members of a family, including two children, were charred to death in a fire triggered by the explosion of a domestic LPG cylinder in Nashik district of Maharashtra, police said. The incident occurred in Dhaur village in Dindori taluka, when the family members were asleep after having dinner, a local police official said.

The makeshift tin-roof structure in which the family was living suffered extensive damage in the explosion, he said. The official said four members, including a couple and two children, burned alive in the fire. It seemed the cylinder was leaking and the gas came into contact with a kerosene lamp in the shed which has no power connection, the official said when asked about the likely cause behind the incident.

