Three workers killed in tannery mishap

Three workers were killed in a tannery at Ranipet in this district on Thursday when a part of a machine fell on them, police said. The top portion of a compressor machine suddenly came down crashing on them, causing head injuries, police said, adding, they died on the spot.





Police identified the deceased as Jaishankar, Arun and Rajendran. The incident happened when they were spreading leather. The victims were local residents.