Three-year ban on Mumbai teen cricketer for flashing teammate is justified: Prof Shetty

cricket

"Three years is too much. He is very talented and this will affect his cricket development," Memon said. The boy's father is set to appeal to MCA to reduce the ban

Ratnakar Shetty

Mumbai cricket's veteran administrator Professor Ratnakar Shetty agreed with the three-year ban slapped by the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) on its U-16 cricketer yesterday. The teenaged Mumbai cricketer, who was accused of flashing at his teammate during a Vijay Merchant Trophy tie against UP last month, cannot represent Mumbai in BCCI tournaments or participate in tournaments conducted by MCA. His ban ends on January 14, 2022.

"MCA's decision is justified considering the magnitude of the incident. I was shocked to hear about it. I can't imagine the trauma the other guy [victim] must have gone through. Such scars stay with you forever. Taking a cue from this incident, MCA should now look to educate cricketers who play for Mumbai teams on conduct and behaviour," Prof Shetty told mid-day.

After conducting an inquiry into the incident on January 14, MCA's ad-hoc Managing Committee made their decision public yesterday. In a letter addressed to the accused, the MCA stated: "The ad-hoc Managing Committee found you guilty of gross misconduct and bringing the name of the association to disrepute. It was also noted that you failed in your duties... resorting to the ugliest behaviour which has shocked the entire team and the committee."

"We don't want to get into the specifics in public. The decision was unanimous and the cricketer has been charged for disciplinary misconduct," said MCA's jt secy Dr Unmesh Khanvilkar. However, MCA's former Managing Committee member Nadim Memon felt the ban is too harsh. "Three years is too much. He is very talented and this will affect his cricket development," Memon said. The boy's father is set to appeal to MCA to reduce the ban.

Catch up on all the latest T20 news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever