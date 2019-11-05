MENU

Three-year-old boy dies after manja thread slits throat

Updated: Nov 05, 2019, 15:01 IST | mid-day online correspondent | Chennai

This picture has been used for representational purposes.
This picture has been used for representational purposes.

Chennai: A three-year-old boy died after a glass-coated manja thread slit his throat while he was riding back home on a bike with his parents in Chennai.

According to a report in the Indian Express, the incident was caught on CCTV camera where the boy, identified as Abhimanyu was seen travelling on the bike with his parents Gopal and Smithra. The father noticed that the boy was bleeding from his throat, who then rushed the toddler to a hospital, with the help of passers-by. The doctors then informed them that Abhimanyu succumbed to his injury.

The police said that a special team was formed to find the culprits behind the illegal sale of manja and have also raided shops in the city that sells the thread. The assistant police commissioner told media persons that as the thread is already banned in the city, persons selling it would be arrested under the Goondas Act.  The glass-coated manja has been widely used in flying kites, as it helps in cutting the opponent’s kite. The thread was banned as it injures the birds that came in the way of the kites.

