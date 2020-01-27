Three-year-old brainy child breaks record with IQ

Tiny TOT Muhammad Haryz Nadzim, who is all of three years old and lives in the UK made history last week by becoming the youngest member to have been invited to join the British Mensa. Mensa is an IQ society that provides a forum for intellectual exchange among its members who score at the 98th percentile or higher.

His mother took him to meet a psychologist and he scored 142 on the Stanford-Binet IQ test, placing him in the 99.7th percentile. The test assesses subjects such as mathematics, reading, memorisation and logical thinking skills.

Nur Anira Asyikin, his mother, is of Malaysian origin. She lives in the city of Durham and works as an engineer. She told CNN that she knew her son was special even before the Mensa took notice of him. She calls him her 'brainbox'. Nadzim was placed on the honor roll for both maths and reading at his Kumon after-school program. "We are so proud and happy for Haryz. He's not only good at academics, but he's just like other children who love playing and growing up. We know he will give so much back to society in the future," said the proud mama.

British Mensa chief executive John Stevenage congratulated the toddler in a statement by saying, "Well done to Haryz on his invitation to join Mensa. He is obviously a very bright young man and we are delighted to welcome him to Mensa." He is just as much a toddler as anybody else. "He really loves painting and reading books, really anything arts and crafts. He loves playing with Legos and Play-Doh especially," said his mother.

