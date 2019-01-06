Three-year-old girl dies after she comes under e-rickshaw

national

A three-year-old girl was killed after she allegedly came under an e-rickshaw in the Dwarka North area on Saturday, police said. The Dwarka North police station was informed about the accident opposite Adarsh Apartments at around 3 pm. An information was also received from a private hospital regarding admission of the victim who was declared brought dead, they said.

The girl has been identified as Ikra, a resident of Dwarka's Adarsh Apartments in sector 16, police said. Investigations revealed that Ikra came out of the colony gate and was walking towards the road when the e-rickshaw approached. The driver applied brakes immediately due to which the rickshaw overturned and the girl came under it, causing fatal injuries to her, Anto Alphonse, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka), said.

A case on charges of rash and negligent driving and causing death due to negligence has been registered against the driver and he has been arrested, the officer said. The vehicle has also been impounded, he added. The driver has been identified as Ankit, 23, a resident of Bharat Vihar's JJ Colony, police said.

