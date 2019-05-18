Three-year-old girl dies as Telangana MLA's car rams bike

national

The couple was taking the baby to drop her at the Anganwadi centre in a nearby village

Representational Image

Hyderabad: A three-year-old baby girl died on the spot and her parents were seriously injured after a Telangana legislator's car hit their motorcycle on Saturday. The accident occurred in Jeedivagu area in Mulugu district of Telangana.

The car in which MLA Danasari Anasuya alias Seethakka was travelling rammed the two-wheeler coming from the opposite direction.

While father identified as K. Arun was driving the motorcycle, his wife Vijaya carrying their daughter Sravanthi were riding pillion. Sravanthi died of head injuries while her parents were shifted to a government-run hospital at Eturanagaram.

The couple was taking the baby to drop her at the Anganwadi centre in a nearby village.

In another case, in a freak accident, two persons were killed in Uttar Pradesh's Banda district, police said on Monday. The two persons were travelling on a motorcycle which collided with a pick-up van on Sunday evening.

The alleged accident happened on Sunday evening in Attara area when the speeding pick up van rammed into the motorcycle, SHO Atarra Police Station Baljeet Singh said.

During the accident, Mataprasad (50) died on the spot while his nephew Jagprasad (30) got severely injured.

Jagprasad later succumbed to his injuries while undergoing treatment at a hospital, Singh said, adding the bodies have been sent for post-mortem.

Meanwhile, Road accident statistics of the first three months of 2019 have revealed a 20 per cent drop in fatalities in Mumbai city, suburbs and Thane district. A sharp increase has been found in the district limits of Satara and Aurangabad City where there has been a 91 to 83 per cent increase in fatalities respectively.

The latest report focuses on the district-wise figures of road accident fatalities as compared to those of earlier years. While the percentage decrease in fatalities in Mumbai city and Thane district is 20 per cent, the net fall in fatalities is 24 per cent and 48 per cent respectively.

Thane City has seen a decline of 12 per cent with a net fall of 9 per cent as compared to earlier years. Interestingly, a major drop of 49 per cent in fatalities has been reported from Pune City.

Transport department officials said the credit for most of this should go to the Mumbai traffic police who have been doing an excellent enforcement job and maintaining traffic discipline in the city.

(With inputs from IANS)

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get the latest updates