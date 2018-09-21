Three-year-old girl molested by school bus conductor in Bhopal

crime

A case has been registered in this regard by the family and the minor girl has been sent for medical examination

Bhopal: A three-year-old student of a private school in Bhopal's Ayodhya Nagar in Madhya Pradesh was allegedly molested by a school bus conductor on Thursday. A case has been registered in this regard by the family and the minor girl has been sent for medical examination.

Chief Superintendent of Police (CSP) Bittu Sharma said that the accused has been arrested and the probe is currently underway. "The accused bus conductor has been arrested, further investigation is underway," Sharma said.

More details into the matter are awaited.

