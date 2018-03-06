Three-year-old raped in bus by cleaner in Kolkata

The incident took place at Canal (West) Road, and the accused, 45-year-old Sheikh Munna, has been arrested

Kolkata: A three-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a bus cleaner inside a parked bus on Monday night in the northern part of the city, police said.

The incident took place at Canal (West) Road, and the accused, 45-year-old Sheikh Munna, has been arrested.

The girl is being treated at the R G Kar Medical College and Hospital.

Doctors of the state-run hospital hoped the girl would survive after her condition improved since last night. The girl was was bleeding profusely when she was brought to the hospital, doctors said.

