Three youth killed in a road accident; truck driver absconds

Three youth were killed when their motorcycle was hit by a truck on the Farrukhabad road, the police said today.

According to Rajiv Kumar Sharma, in-charge of Alapur Police Station, the accident took place late last night.

The deceased have been identified as Faizul (21), Mohammad Hashim (20) and Dulaare (21).

The driver of the truck is absconding.

