Three youths assault, abuse cops to evade nakabandi, arrested

Errant youths drive rashly on two motorcycles, speed up after seeing cops; on being stopped, they abuse inspector and assault constable

Twins Aayan and Fardeen Qadri (in black and blue t-shirts) in police custody

The Kherwadi police have arrested three errant youths who abused and assaulted policemen. The incident occurred in the wee hours of Sunday, when the Kherwadi cops saw three youths approaching nakabandi on two bikes, while the officers were on patrol to keep an eye on rash drivers. Soon, they tried to evade the nakabandi by riding on the wrong side.

'Run over the cops'

Before they could escape, another patrolling van tried to stop the two bikes. Meanwhile, one of the youths shouted at his friend and said, "Bhagaa gaadi; inn police waalon ko udaakar bhagaa. Yeh police waale kuch nahi karenge" (Speed up. Run over these cops if you have to. They won't do anything.) But the cops managed to intercept the two bikes.

Once stopped, the men began abusing the cops and even assaulted a constable. They said, "What will you achieve by catching us? You'll arrest us today and we'll be free tomorrow." These youths have been identified as Dinesh Ravindra Hankare, 20, Aayan Noor Qadri, 20, and Fardeen Noor Qadri, 20.

Repeat offenders

Senior police inspector Rajendra Patil said these accused not only verbally abused inspector Jagdish Kalapad, but also assaulted constable Vijay Avchare. Investigating officer sub-inspector Santosh Dhavale said during investigation they realised that these youths would often drive rashly. A police source said Aayan and Fardeen are twins and second year BMS students, while Hankare is in the first year. All three are from Borivli.

The trio has been booked under sections 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), 279 (rash driving or riding on a public way), 332 (voluntarily causing hurt to deter public servant from his duty), 336 (act endangering life or personal safety of others), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace), 506(2) (criminal intimidation), 114 (abettor present when offence is committed) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code and 184 of the Motor Vehicles Act. They were produced before court and sent to judicial custody.

