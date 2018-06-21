Three youths attempt rape on minor girl in Uttar Pradesh

According to the complaint lodged by the victim's father, the 16-year-old girl had gone to relieve herself in the fields on Wednesday when the accused caught and took her to a nearby isolated spot, where they tried to rape her

Police are on the lookout for three youths for allegedly attempting to gang rape a minor girl in Shamli district, officials said on Thursday.

According to the complaint lodged by the victim's father, the 16-year-old girl had gone to relieve herself in the fields on Wednesday when the accused caught and took her to a nearby isolated spot, where they tried to rape her.

The accused fled from the spot after the minor girl resisted and raised an alarm for help, the complainant added.

A case was registered against the three under sections 376 and 511 of IPC and the POCSO Act, SHO O P Choudhury said.

All three accused are absconding, he said, adding that the police were looking for them.

