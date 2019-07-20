Three youths commit suicide in separate incidences in Uttar Pradesh

national

The suicidal incidents took place at different areas on Friday

Muzaffarnagar: A 23-year-old man allegedly committed suicide by jumping in front of a train on Friday while two others hanged themselves to death in separate areas in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar district.

The first victim Yajdeep ended his life by jumping in front of a train Muzaffarnagar. The police said a case has been lodged and the matter is being investigated. The body has been sent for postmortem.

In Janakpuri, a Nagar Panchayat employee Ajay Kumar (30) allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself from the ceiling of his house. The body has been sent for postmortem.

In Rampuri, Shobjit (27) also hanged himself to death from the ceiling of his house. Station House Officer (SHO) Anil Kaparvan said Shobjit was allegedly was disturbed over a family dispute.

In another incident, Sureshvir (20) attempted to commit suicide by shooting himself at Barwala village SHO Kushalpal Singh said he has been admitted to a hospital and the matter is being probed.

