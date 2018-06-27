Three-year-old drowns in nullah at Bhiwandi

Golu woke up and went outside to play with other children in the rain. While he was playing he slipped into the nullah

Golu

A three-year-old boy drowned in a nullah on Monday evening, at Karivali village in Bhiwandi. According to Bhoiwada police, the deceased was identified as Golu Singh. His father Sunilkumar works with a power loom company.

Bhoiwada police station PI, RP Mayne said, "We received a call at around 7 pm after which we immediately reached the spot. Sunilkumar Singh, the father of the boy, told us that he and Golu had slept in the afternoon at their house. He didn’t know when Golu woke up and went outside to play with other children in the rain. While he was playing he slipped into the nullah. The other children started shouting but by the time everyone realised, Golu had drowned."

Golu's parents

Mayne further added, "Our team and Fire Brigade officials started search operations and after an hour we found his body 500 metres away from the spot where he fell in. We have ruled out foul play and registered an accidental death report."

Sunilkumar Singh said, "I was playing with Golu in the afternoon and after that we slept. I woke up when our neighbours started shouting for me and when I went outside, I saw my wife who had come from work, was crying. I didn’t know when Golu went outside. It’s entirely my fault."

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates