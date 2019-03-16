Three-year-old raped by her tuition teacher's father

crime

New Delhi: Delhi Police on Saturday arrested a man for allegedly raping a 3-year-old girl in Punjabi Bagh area of the national capital.

The man has been identified as the father of victim's tuition teacher.

Speaking to ANI, Delhi Deputy Commissioner of Police said, "A 3-year-old girl was raped in Punjabi Bagh area allegedly by the father of the tuition teacher living in the victim's neighbourhood. The accused has been arrested."

An FIR has been registered under the relevant section of the Indian Penal Code. Further investigation in the matter is underway.

In another similar incident, a girl jumped off a moving auto-rickshaw in a bid to save herself from a molestation attempt by the driver.

The driver, who was allegedly in an inebriated state, was brutally thrashed by the public present in the area. The girl was admitted in a nearby hospital while the driver was taken into custody by police.

A video of the incident shows the public kicking, punching, slapping, and thrashing the driver while policemen struggle to save him from the agitated mob.

"The driver was drunk and did something wrong with the girl, subsequently she alighted from the auto and during this she sustained injuries. The public caught hold of the driver and thrashed him," said Avnishwar Chand Srivastava, Circle Officer, Gomti Nagar.

"The driver and those who have beaten him were brought to the police station while the girl has been sent to the hospital for the treatment. Further action is being taken," he added.

