Through the lens of students

Attend

A multi-cultural project that helps students make short films on their city's heritage, Filmit will showcase its latest batch's works at Byculla today. The project, funded by the Helen Hamlyn Trust (UK), is part of the Open Futures Filmit programme. It aims at nuturing cultural understanding, care and concern amongst school children via making and sharing films. In this workshop, students are taught to how to shoot along with exploring different shots and productions. They are briefed about various angles of shooting; from front to over the shoulders, high to low and panoramic angles. In the end, they shoot a 1 to 1.5-minute video on a topic of their choice, simply by using phone cameras.

Free

On February 11, 10.30 am to 1 pm

At Dr Bhau Daji Lad Museum, 91 A, Dr Baba Saheb Ambedkar Road, Byculla East.

Call 23731234

