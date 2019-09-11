Throw out single-use plastics before October 2, says Narendra Modi

On Wednesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched a slew of welfare schemes for farmers in Mathura. Soon after launching several schemes PM Narendra Modi also gave a big push to environmental concerns as he re-emphasised the phasing out of single-use plastic across the country.

PM Narendra Modi said, "Brajbhoomi has always inspired the world, humanity, and life. The entire world is looking for a role model for environmental conservation. But India had inspiration like Lord Krishna whose imagination without environment is impossible."

In his Independence Day speech, PM Narendra Modi had pledged to phase out the use of single-use plastics. PM Modi urged citizens across the country to get rid of single-use plastic from their homes and offices, before October 2. October 2 marks the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, which is also celebrated as Gandhi Jayanti.

The PM also launched the National Animal Disease Control Programme (NADCP) for eradicating foot and mouth disease and Brucellois in livestock. He said that he took this as a national campaign as the previous governments didn't deal with the problems.

Post launching schemes for farmers, PM Narendra Modi also interacted with a number of waste collectors and spoke about the importance of segregating plastic from waste so that it doesn't end up in the stomachs of bovines, reports news agency IANS.

PM Modi also inspected a machine facility that will recycle waste. Slamming critics, PM Modi said, "There are a few who get a 'current' (electric shock) the moment they hear the word 'cow'." PM Modi also stressed He stressed on the importance of bringing variety in dairy products which are healthy and hygienic.

Modi said that new techniques and innovations are important for the dairy sector to flourish across the country.

With inputs from IANS

