Throwback Thursday: Anil Kapoor shares a vintage picture with the late Krishna Raj Kapoor

Updated: Feb 13, 2020, 14:42 IST | mid-day online correspondent | Mumbai

Anil Kapoor was in for some nostalgic mode as he shared a classic throwback picture with his aunt and the late Raj Kapoor's wife, the late Krishna Raj Kapoor.

Picture Courtesy: Official Twitter Account of Anil Kapoor
If you thought only Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan were fond of sharing old and throwback photos and videos on social media, here's Anil Kapoor joining the bandwagon. And his latest Twitter post is proof.

Taking to his Twitter account, he posted a classic black-and-white picture with the legendary actor Raj Kapoor's wife, Krishna Raj Kapoor. He wrote- "Miss your generosity, warmth, kindness and you Krishna Aunty... (sic).

Take a look right here:

This is not the first time that the actor has remembered the two legendary personalities. Earlier in 2018, he shared a collage of them and wrote a long and heartfelt post, stating how he spent his childhood basking in the glory of this beautiful couple and in the warmth of their home and heart. Check this out:

We hope we get to see more such nostalgic posts of the actor, especially from the era of the 80s, when he started his career in Hindi Cinema and within a few years, he was right at the top of the game. He truly owned that decade with one iconic blockbuster after another like Meri Jung, Karma, Mr. India, Tezaab, and Ram Lakhan.

The man has still not aged and is like fine wine. Even at this age, and after acting for more than four decades, he continues to prove he hasn't lost his mojo. His recent thriller, Malang, is doing well at the box-office, and now he's gearing up for Karan Johar's Takht and the Abhinav Bindra biopic with son Harshvardhan Kapoor.

