Throwback Thursday: Jaya Bachchan's unseen photo dressed as Swami Vivekanand is too precious!

Throwback Thursdays and throwback photos, in general, have been enjoying their time in the sun and celebrities have been frequently sharing photos and videos from the past. It's fun to see celebs in their younger days and to get a glimpse into their lives. Recently, Amitabh Bachchan shared a photo of wifey Jaya Bachchan dressed up as Swami Vivekanand for a film.

Here's what he wrote along with the photo: "Jaya... in film 'Dagtar Babu' in Bengali playing Vivekanand... film could not be completed"

How we wish the film had indeed been completed and released for the public to watch! We sure would have loved to see Jaya Bachchan in Swami Vivekanand's avatar.

Amitabh Bachchan loves posting throwback photos featuring Jaya and his kids, Abhishek and Shweta. He recently shared a photo featuring his daughter, which is too cute to handle!

On the work front, Amitabh Bachchan is currently gearing up for four films - Brahmastra, Jhund, Chehre and Gulabo Sitabo. Brahmastra also stars Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Mouni Roy, Nagarjuna, Dimple Kapadia, and Shah Rukh Khan in a cameo. It's a superhero trilogy that's directed by Ayan Mukerji. Jhund, directed by Sairat filmmaker Nagraj Manjule, is based on the life of Vijay Barse, a retired sports teacher and founder of an NGO called Slum Soccer in Nagpur.

Chehre is a mystery-thriller directed by Rummy Jafry and produced by Anand Pandit, and Gulabo Sitabo is a quirky family comedy written by Juhi Chaturvedi and is directed by Shoojit Sircar.

