Throwback Thursday: Preity Zinta shares photo with Shah Rukh Khan and Priyanka Chopra

Preity Zinta will rekindle your nostalgia bud with this black-and-white photo of hers with Shah Rukh Khan, Priyanka Chopra, Saif Ali Khan, Rani Mukerji and Arjun Rampal

Keeping the tradition of Throwback Thursday alive, Preity Zinta shared a photo from the 90s, which screams nostalgia. The photo features Preity Zinta with Saif Ali Khan, Rani Mukerji with Arjun Rampal and Shah Rukh Khan with Priyanka Chopra. While it was easier to recognise everyone, one person, who doesn't look like an inch closer to what he is now, is Arjun Rampal.

Preity Zinta took to her Instagram account to share the photo and captioned it as, "Those were the days when there was no social media and we all liked each other ! Today we like each other's comments but hardly have time to hang out like this (sic)!"

Preity has worked in films like Dil Se, Veer Zara, Kal Ho Na Ho and many other films with Shah Rukh Khan. With Saif, she has shared screen space in films Kya Kehna, Salaam Namaste. Talking of Arjun Rampal, she has worked in the film Dil Hai Tumhaara. Rani Mukerji and Preity sizzled in the film Har Dil Jo Pyar Karega, and their song, Piya piya o piya piya went on to become a chartbuster. They have also worked together in Veer Zara with Shah Rukh.

After tying the knot with Gene Goodenough, she hasn't been seen on the big screen. However, vacationing in California and Indian Premier League (IPL) has kept the dimpled-beauty occupied.

Also Read: Preity Zinta's Dil Se Photo With Shah Rukh Khan Will Take You Down Memory Lane

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates