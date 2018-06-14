Throwback Thursday: Ranveer Singh appeals for 'Clean Mumbai' as school student

Ranveer Singh shared a childhood photo of his, wherein, he is seen appealing for a cleaner Mumba

Ranveer Singh's childhood photo. Picture Courtesy: Instagram/ranveersingh

Ranveer Singh has posted an adorable photo of himself from his school days. In the photo, the Padmaavat actor is seen rooting for a cleaner Mumbai. Dressed in a sangh's avatar, he is standing holding a huge placard, which reads, "Vote for Mumbai Safai Sangh." Ranveer posted this photo as his Throwback Thursday thread, and captioned it as, "Legit #SwachhBharat OG #throwbackthursday (sic)." He is referring to the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan initiated by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Legit #SwachhBharat OG #throwbackthursday A post shared by Ranveer Singh (@ranveersingh) onJun 13, 2018 at 11:58pm PDT

Earlier in the day, Ranveer Singh's fitness instructor posted a photo of his beefed-up version, wherein, we can see the actor's perfectly sculpted arms. The actor is stationed at Hyderabad's famous Ramoji Film City and is seen working out at a gym there. His trainer seems happy with his Simmba training. Simmba is a remake of the Telugu film, Temper, and will see Ranveer Singh play a rowdy police inspector.

Ranveer Singh built a muscular body for Padmaavat and immediately shifted his focus on to get lean for Zoya Akhtar's Gully Boy, where he plays a rapper. His transformation has been amazing with rigorous workouts followed by a proper diet. Now, he is getting a brawny body for Rohit Shetty's Simmba. From scrawny to brawny, the 32-year-old has experimented quite a lot with his physique.

Produced by Karan Johar and helmed by Rohit Shetty, Simmba features Sara Ali Khan opposite Ranveer Singh.

