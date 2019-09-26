Throwback Thursday: Smriti Irani's latest post shows why family is important
Smriti Irani often shares a leaf out of her happening family life thereby giving her fans and followers insights into her family life
Union Minister and BJP leader Smriti Irani, who rules internet like no other is winning hearts online with her heartwarming posts. But, the 43-year-old minister is much more than being a politician, and a minister. Irani shares a unique and inseparable bond with her family which is beyond love, companionship, and friendship.
The not so distant ThursdayâÂ¤ï¸Â #tbt #memories #family âÂ¤ï¸ÂâÂ¤ï¸ÂâÂ¤ï¸Â
Very often, Irani is seen sharing adorable posts featuring her family; from her hubby Zubin to her son Zohr and daughters Shanelle and Zoish Irani. These cute and candid photos of Smriti and her family are setting some major family goals. Irani often shares pictures of her family and the internet can't stop admiring her pictures!
On Thursday, Smriti Irani took to Instagram and shared a family portrait with her fans thereby giving insights into her family life. In the picture, the 43-year-old minister is seen happily posing with hubby Zubin, daughters Shanelle and Zoish and son Zohr Irani. While sharing the picture, Smriti Irani captioned it: The not so distant Thursday with heart emojis.
You came into our lives 16 years ago and things have not been the same since. Laughter follows you wherever you go, you bring peace and stability with your gentle touch every time a challenge springs up. We @iamzfi @shanelleirani @zohrirani_24 are blessed to have you in our lives. Happy Birthday Zoe â¤ï¸â¤ï¸love you lots ðððððð
This isn't the first time that Smriti Irani has shared insights into her family life. On past occasions too, Irani has shared a leaf out of her happy-go-lucky family life. Just a few days ago, Irani shared a picture on the occasion of her daughter Zoish's 16th birthday.
While sharing the picture, Irani said, "You came into our lives 16 years ago and things have not been the same since" as she extended her birthday wishes to her daughter. Irani shared a picture of a small baby Zoish and another picture of a 16-year-old Zoish.
Post her daughter's birthday, Iranis shared another picture with her son Zohr Irani and captioned it as "Why did you grow up so soon." In the picture, Irani is seen posing with her son Zohr as the two are all smiles for the camera.
Smriti Irani is the youngest minister in the BJP government right now. Not only is the Minister for Women and Child Development but also the textile minister.
Smriti Irani, who is known for her wit and humour, slays the social media game like no other. But it's not funny memes, quirky Insta posts or being a hands-on mother that keeps Smriti Irani going. The 43-year-old politician has a soft corner for sarees! Smriti Irani loves sarees and leaves no stone unturned to show her love for the ethnic wear
Recently, Smriti Irani was spotted at the Lakme Fashion Week 2019. Irani won many hearts with her ethnic look as Youngest minister of OM Narendra Modi's cabinet sported a black cotton saree for the event held in Mumbai. Dressed in her signature ethnic look, Irani sported a black cotton saree at the Lakme Fashion Week 2019. She completed her look with a matching blouse with a gold gota border on the sleeves. Irani complimented her saree with matching black slip-ons and a black neckpiece.
It's not just events or social causes where the 43-year-old minister is seen in her signature ethnic look. Even for official visits and while making her presence at the parliament, Irani is seen donning beautiful sarees which ranges from black cotton saree to floral print sarees and much more
While sharing this post from one of her official visits, Smriti Irani was seen sporting a white floral cotton saree.
While stars rock the airport look, Union Minister Smriti Irani has her own twists to being spotted but at the parliament. While sharing this picture, Irani was snapped by the paparazzi as she stood at the entrance of the Parliament. Irani was spotted donning a floral print multi-coloured saree which she paired with a white blouse that had a matching border
In picture: Smriti Irani shows her quirky side as she stuns in a pink saree which is paired with a golden blouse. Irani completes her saree look with her hair tied in a neat bun and sported a vermillion along with it
Smriti Irani shared this saree clad picture with her followers on Instagram. In the pic, Irani is seen sporting a colourful striped saree as she shares a hearty laugh with her party colleague Subramaniam Swamy
In picture: While getting playful with her colleague's grandchild, Smriti donned a grey saree cotton as she proved that she's a 'desi girl' at heart!
Smriti Irani took to Instagram to share a picture where she is seen bonding with her friend Ekta Kapoor. For her outing with Ekta Kapoor, Irani donned a black saree with floral prints. She completed her lunch outing look with minimal accessory and no make-up look
In picture: Smriti Irani looks simple yet beautiful in a pink and blue saree as she shares a laugh with her politician friends and colleagues, Uma Bharti and Harsimrat Kaur Badal. Smriti shared this pic with hashtag #teendeviyan #workaholics
During Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta's wedding, Smriti Irani shared this candid selfie photo with actor Saif Ali Khan. For the biggest wedding of the year, Irani sported a Kanjeeveram saree and completed her look with a nude lipstick and tied her hair in a neat bun. Irani shared this photo on her Instagram account in a saree and proved that her love for saree is truly undying
In picture: Smriti Irani can't seem to get enough as she watches herself in a saree. In the pic, Irani is seen donning a pink saree. Irani donned her ethnic look with matching lipstick and a left her long tresses open which gave her a natural look. Irani completed her outfit with a green neckpiece
This mushy picture of Smriti Irani which spelt romance left everyone smiling. In this candid picture, Irani is seen donning an orange silk saree as she gets romantic with her hubby Zubin Irani
Smriti Irani took to Instagram once again and shared this candid picture of herself with her husband Zubin Irani. In the pic, Irani rocks the saree look as she dons a red and beige combination. Irani oozes confidence and warmness as she enjoys bonding with her husband Zubin
In picture: Smriti Irani, who is dressed in her signature ethnic look is seen getting candid with her camera-shy nephew as the 43-year-old minister attends a family get-together. Donning a white saree with elaborate designs, Irani completes her look with matching bangles and neckpiece
Union Minister Smriti Irani, who is known for her wit and humour, is a woman of many talents. From being a cool politician, hands-on mother to being the perfect wife and doting mother. But, it's not all these things that keep Smriti Irani going. Today, we bring you the lesser-known side of politician Smriti Irani i.e her love for sarees! We bring you pictures where Irani proved that she's a 'desi girl' at heart. Take a look (All Pictures Courtesy/Instagram Smriti Irani)
