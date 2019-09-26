Throwback Thursday: Smriti Irani's latest post shows why family is important

Smriti Irani is all smiles for the camera in this 'Throwback Thursday' picture of her family

Union Minister and BJP leader Smriti Irani, who rules internet like no other is winning hearts online with her heartwarming posts. But, the 43-year-old minister is much more than being a politician, and a minister. Irani shares a unique and inseparable bond with her family which is beyond love, companionship, and friendship.

Very often, Irani is seen sharing adorable posts featuring her family; from her hubby Zubin to her son Zohr and daughters Shanelle and Zoish Irani. These cute and candid photos of Smriti and her family are setting some major family goals. Irani often shares pictures of her family and the internet can't stop admiring her pictures!

On Thursday, Smriti Irani took to Instagram and shared a family portrait with her fans thereby giving insights into her family life. In the picture, the 43-year-old minister is seen happily posing with hubby Zubin, daughters Shanelle and Zoish and son Zohr Irani. While sharing the picture, Smriti Irani captioned it: The not so distant Thursday with heart emojis.

This isn't the first time that Smriti Irani has shared insights into her family life. On past occasions too, Irani has shared a leaf out of her happy-go-lucky family life. Just a few days ago, Irani shared a picture on the occasion of her daughter Zoish's 16th birthday.

While sharing the picture, Irani said, "You came into our lives 16 years ago and things have not been the same since" as she extended her birthday wishes to her daughter. Irani shared a picture of a small baby Zoish and another picture of a 16-year-old Zoish.

Post her daughter's birthday, Iranis shared another picture with her son Zohr Irani and captioned it as "Why did you grow up so soon." In the picture, Irani is seen posing with her son Zohr as the two are all smiles for the camera.

Smriti Irani is the youngest minister in the BJP government right now. Not only is the Minister for Women and Child Development but also the textile minister.

