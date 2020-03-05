Throwback Thursday: What are Shah Rukh Khan, Preity Zinta, and Karan Johar up to?

Throwback pictures are the best thing to happen ever since the advent of social media. And when these throwback pictures are shared by Bollywood celebrities, fans and followers cannot keep calm. Something similar happened a while ago when Preity Zinta shared a throwback picture from the shoot of Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna.

For all those who have seen the film and remember it, this is a scene where Shah Rukh Khan's character Dev is trying to seduce his wife Riya to show how much he loves her. This was a plan that was made by him and Maya (Rani Mukerji) as both of them wanted to show their respective partners they love them. It was a really funny scene aced by Khan's comic timing and Zinta's disgruntled and disgusted reaction.

And sharing how they shot this scene, Zinta has shared a picture and asked us what Karan Johar, the director, and Shah Rukh Khan are saying. And well, why does Zinta have that amusing expression on her face? Take a look:

Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna was a film that highlighted the insecurities and callousness that can creep into a happily married life. It was a bold take on love and relationships, and a fair departure from the cinema Johar made and stood by.

