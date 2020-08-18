Throwback Tuesday: Disha Patani lifting 80 kilos of weight in the gym will give you fitness goals

Actress and fitness enthusiast Disha Patani has posted a stunning video where she is seen doing full-range squats with 80 kilos of weight.

In the first of two throwback videos Disha shared on Instagram, she is seen doing squats with 75 kilos of weight all by herself. In the other video, she adds an extra five kilos and does the squats with a little help from her trainer.

"#throwback to the times when i was strong 75kg 1 rep, 2nd set is 80kg 1 rep full range squat @rajendradhole thanks for the motivation sir," she wrote. Have a look right here:

On the work front, Disha was last seen in "Malang", which also features Anil Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapoor and Kunal Kemmu.

Disha will next be seen in "Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai". The action drama starring Salman Khan was supposed to be his Eid release this year, but is delayed owing to the ongoing pandemic.

