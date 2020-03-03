Throwback Tuesday: Don't miss SRK and Karan Johar's dance from Sanjay Kapoor and Maheep Kapoor's sangeet!

If you thought only Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan were fond of sharing throwback pictures, giving them close competition is filmmaker Karan Johar. His Twitter and Instagram account isn't only about his fashion outings and film announcements but also a nostalgic rush.

And right now, just a while ago, he shared a classic throwback picture from Sanjay Kapoor and Maheep Kapoor's sangeet, all the way from 1997. Although we were wondering what song they were dancing on, Akshay Marwah, who was also present at the ceremony, says it was insane Chaiya Chaiya all the way.

Johar captioned the picture in his own unique way and wrote that the Superstar shakes a leg and don't miss the out of sync background dancer, obviously referring to himself. Take a look:

Johar has truly come a long way in his career and now happens to be the honcho of one of the leading production houses of the country. Dharma Productions has Sooryavanshi coming up on March 24, and then they'll give us films like Gunjan Saxena, Shershaah, Dostana 2, Brahmastra, and Takht. And talking about SRK, he'll have a cameo in Shershaah that we can't wait to see.

