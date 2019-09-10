Throwback! Vicky Kaushal shares childhood photo with Shah Rukh Khan

Vicky Kaushal is currently riding high on the success of his recent song, Pachtaoge with Nora Fatehi. The song has become a rage on social media and other networking platforms. The actor took a trip down the memory lane and shared a collage with superstar Shah Rukh Khan. In the picture, one can see a little boy (Vicky) posing with King Khan.

The photograph shared by Vicky Kaushal is from the sets of Shah Rukh Khan's film, Asoka. Vicky looks thrilled upon meeting Shah Rukh, and his million-dollar smile is proof enough! On the other hand, he also shared a picture of himself sharing the stage with the Dilwale actor at a recent award function. Time flies, literally!

Vicky Kaushal, who rose to fame with films like Sanju, short film, Lust Stories, and Uri - The Surgical Strike recalled an encounter with Shah Rukh Khan at his residence, Mannat in Bandra. In a chat show with fashion designer Anaita Shroff Adjania, the Raazi actor said that he is just a regular guy, who was once invited to Shah Rukh Khan's house but he hid behind the curtains all time long.

The Manmarziyaan actor divulged that he was invited to Shah Rukh Khan's Mannat home by the man himself, but he had to hide behind a curtain the entire time he was there. Why did he have to do that? Well, because he wasn't dressed right, of course!

Vicky Kaushal said, "Shah Rukh sir called me and said, 'It was my birthday a few days ago. It's just a chill dinner, so come with your friends.' It was my first time at Mannat and I was so happy that it was a chill get-together for his birthday. So I go in my denims and t-shirt and shirt over it, just casual."

Well, he wasn't alone, Taapsee Pannu and Rajkummar Rao also fell in the same bracket as Vicky. "We were prepared for a birthday casual scene till we realised that we were so off. We were hanging out in one corner behind the curtain. Like, bar ke peeche wale curtain ke peeche wale wall ke peeche. We were like, koi dekh na le humein (Hope, nobody sees us). I was so embarrassed because I was the first of that lot to enter," said Kaushal.

On the professional front, Vicky Kaushal will be seen in Karan Johar's Takht, Sardar Udham Singh and Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship amongst others.

