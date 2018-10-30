Thugs Of Hindostan: Fatima Sana Shaikh's wish comes true

bollywood

Fatima Sana Shaikh says how she always wished to do a fantasy film, and that dream came true with Thugs of Hindostan

Fatima Sana Shaikh.

Fatima Sana Shaikh blew people's minds with her performance in her debut film Dangal with Aamir Khan. The actress proved her mettle and bagged her second film Thugs Of Hindostan, which also stars stalwarts Aamir Khan and Amitabh Bachchan. Not only working with the greatest names in Bollywood, Fatima's dream also came true since she always wanted to do a fantasy action film and Thugs Of Hindostan is just that.

Fatima shares, "I have always wanted to do fantasy action in a film. Thugs of Hindostan satisfies that wish of mine. I am glad to have got the opportunity of performing fantasy action in the film. There was action in Dangal too, but of a different type." She also recently made heads turn at Vogue Women Of The Year awards.

Fatima Sana Shaikh grabbed spotlight instantly with her power-packed performance in Dangal where she epitomised the character of Geeta Phogat, the movie being her first big-budget commercial film a blockbuster success. Active on social media, the actress keeps treating her fans with insights to her life be it her vacations, dance rehearsals or at the sets.

There is certainly no stopping for Fatima as the actress is all set to now share screen space with Bollywood biggies like Amitabh Bachchan, Aamir Khan and Katrina Kaif in her upcoming film Thugs of Hindostan.

